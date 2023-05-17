Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom shares plunge after warning of massive impairments

Impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax took a bite out of the ICT services and telecom company’s 2023 results

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 08:31 Nico Gous

Shares of ICT services and telecom company Telkom plunged more than 15% in early trade on Wednesday after it warned it expects to report a big drop in profit in its next annual results after impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax charges.

The group’s stock had weakened by 15.5% by 10am after it said it expected profit for the year to end-March to plunge by at least 85%...

