Shares of ICT services and telecom company Telkom plunged more than 15% in early trade on Wednesday after it warned it expects to report a big drop in profit in its next annual results after impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax charges.
The group’s stock had weakened by 15.5% by 10am after it said it expected profit for the year to end-March to plunge by at least 85%...
Telkom shares plunge after warning of massive impairments
Impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax took a bite out of the ICT services and telecom company’s 2023 results
