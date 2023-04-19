National

ANC blocks Elon Musk's Starlink in SA

DA deplores decision to turn down internet access for rural areas

19 April 2023 - 18:25 Mudiwa Gavaza

The DA deplores the ANC decision to keep Elon Musk’s satellite communications network out of SA. The party says that this service could go a long way to help connect remote places to the internet

Rural internet connectivity, or that of areas outside big centres such as Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban, remains a sore point...

