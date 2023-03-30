Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Seacom appoints Alpheus Mangale as new CEO

Oliver Fortuin resigned as CEO earlier in March

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 12:42 Mudiwa Gavaza

Seacom — one of Africa’s largest undersea cable providers — has appointed Alpheus Mangale as its new group CEO, with effect from April 1.

The appointment follows news earlier in March that Oliver Fortuin had resigned. Fortuin — who has been at the helm since late 2020 — will remain in his position until June, during which time he will help with the handover process. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.