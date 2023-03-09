Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Oliver Fortuin steps down as group CEO of Seacom

Fortuin was responsible for driving the company’s shift to compete in IT services beyond its core telecom business

09 March 2023 - 18:38 Mudiwa Gavaza

Oliver Fortuin, group CEO of Seacom — one of Africa’s largest undersea cable providers — has resigned.

The company said Fortuin’s decision to leave the fibre network operator is due to a need to be closer to his adult children who have relocated overseas...

