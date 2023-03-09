Oliver Fortuin steps down as group CEO of Seacom

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
There is not a good ANC faction and a bad ANC faction, the entire party is ethically compromised
Evan Pickworth interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr director Tendai Jangara about the ongoing plight of increasingly unloved whistle-blowers
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
CEO of new acquisition gets more than $36m that may be in breach of guidelines
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
The country depends on agricultural export revenues to shore up hard-currency reserves
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
Phuti Mpyane talks toTshifularo about his career path, products and Renault SA’s prospects after the 2035 European fossil fuel ban on cars
Oliver Fortuin, group CEO of Seacom — one of Africa’s largest undersea cable providers — has resigned.
The company said Fortuin’s decision to leave the fibre network operator is due to a need to be closer to his adult children who have relocated overseas...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Oliver Fortuin steps down as group CEO of Seacom
Fortuin was responsible for driving the company’s shift to compete in IT services beyond its core telecom business
Oliver Fortuin, group CEO of Seacom — one of Africa’s largest undersea cable providers — has resigned.
The company said Fortuin’s decision to leave the fibre network operator is due to a need to be closer to his adult children who have relocated overseas...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.