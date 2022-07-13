Asian stocks took back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar
Electricity issue requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently, writes Geordin Hill-Lewis
Parliament’s home affairs committee has dealt with most of the contentious issues
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Extension could allow for the saving 250 permanent and 4,300 seasonal jobs that are on the line
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the capital city of Male, bringing an end to two decades of Rajapaksa clan rule
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
The study of global warming through sound has boomed in recent years
It’s almost impossible to compare the Cape wine industry of today with what emerged in the 1990s from the era of isolation. While the volumes produced aren’t vastly different (the current vineyard area is smaller, though yields have increased) the nature of the wines as well as their markets would have seemed unimaginable back then. We have moved from a space of constrained homogeneity to a finely differentiated and vastly broader spectrum of styles and possibilities.
It’s tempting to think this has been largely the result of the massive increase in exports. In 1990 they accounted for about 2% of total production. Today — depending on the size of the crop and the success of the exporters — they can exceed 40%. It seems safe to assume that this expanded market played an important role in the transformation...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Trophy Wine Show highlights SA’s calling card
