Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices, urges EU action

RMB analysts expect a final hike in the cycle on Thursday, despite higher inflation in February
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
Tshepo Lipholo proposes a motion to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces ‘Lesotho territory’
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
Bekker and his wife, Karen Roos, have developed the Babylonstoren estate on the outskirts of Cape Town, which houses luxury hotels
The Reserve Bank is expected to switch to pause mode after this MPC meeting, assuming limited changes to its medium-term inflation forecasts and an expected pause by the US Fed
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Carbon trading generates a sustainable income for both landowners and rural Kenyans in the Kasigau Corridor, but critics question the offsets’ impact and equity
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
Having won a $21.88bn contract with the US government, many of the problems surfaced that couch-surfers experienced, including nausea and eyestrain
Brussels — Alphabet’s Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms.
Google Cloud Vice-President Amit Zavery urged EU antitrust regulators to take a closer look at the issue.
Google Cloud’s first public comments on Microsoft and its EU deals underscores the rivalry between the two US tech giants in the multibillion-dollar cloud-computing business where Google trails market-leader Amazon and second-ranked Microsoft.
“Microsoft definitely has a very anticompetitive posture in cloud. They are leveraging a lot of their dominance in the on-premise business as well as Office 365 and Windows to tie Azure and the rest of cloud services and make it hard for customers to have a choice,” Zavery told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday.
“When we talk to a lot of our customers, they find a lot of these bundling practices, as well as the way they create pricing and licensing restrictions, make it difficult for them to choose other providers,” he said.
He criticised Microsoft’s deals with smaller European cloud vendors.
Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices in a deal with smaller rivals, which will suspend their antitrust complaints, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week. The move will stave off an EU investigation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices, urges EU action
Google Cloud VP Amit Zavery criticises his firm’s rival’s licensing terms, warning of bundling and pricing restrictions that limit customer choice
Brussels — Alphabet’s Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms.
Google Cloud Vice-President Amit Zavery urged EU antitrust regulators to take a closer look at the issue.
Google Cloud’s first public comments on Microsoft and its EU deals underscores the rivalry between the two US tech giants in the multibillion-dollar cloud-computing business where Google trails market-leader Amazon and second-ranked Microsoft.
“Microsoft definitely has a very anticompetitive posture in cloud. They are leveraging a lot of their dominance in the on-premise business as well as Office 365 and Windows to tie Azure and the rest of cloud services and make it hard for customers to have a choice,” Zavery told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday.
“When we talk to a lot of our customers, they find a lot of these bundling practices, as well as the way they create pricing and licensing restrictions, make it difficult for them to choose other providers,” he said.
He criticised Microsoft’s deals with smaller European cloud vendors.
Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices in a deal with smaller rivals, which will suspend their antitrust complaints, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week. The move will stave off an EU investigation.
Reuters
Microsoft unveils AI-powered ‘Copilot for work’
Signs of slowing migration to cloud has Big Tech a bit worried
Huge Microsoft cloud outage takes down Teams and Outlook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.