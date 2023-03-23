Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Douglas Craigie Stevenson resigns as CEO of Cell C

Stevenson is leaving for personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities, mobile operator says

23 March 2023 - 11:51 Nico Gous

The CEO of Cell C, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, has resigned and will leave the mobile operator at the end of the month.

Blue Label Telecoms, Cell C's largest shareholder, said in a brief statement that Stevenson is leaving for “personal reasons” and will pursue other opportunities “in line with his personal career goals”...

