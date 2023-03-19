Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
The company that started the undersea cable revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa, wholesale connectivity service provider Seacom, has partnered with Google on Equiano, the latest of more than a dozen subsea cables servicing the continent, which for South Africa could yield lower data costs, jobs and a boost to growth...
Subsea boost for Africa's digital growth
An assessment in 2021 forecast the Equiano cable, which Seacom and Google have partnered on, would increase SA’s GDP by more than R100bn and create 180,000 indirect jobs by 2025
