Bytes Technology shares leap on positive earnings outlook

Software, security and cloud services provider sees full-year earnings up 20%

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 20:15 Mudiwa Gavaza

Bytes Technology shares shot up on Monday as the group signalled that its full-year profit will be a fifth higher than in the prior year. 

On Monday, the UK firm spun out of Altron in 2020 said its gross profit and adjusted operating profit for the full year will both be about 20% up on the prior year...

