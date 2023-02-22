SA car subscription service Planet42 raises R1.8bn in new funding

The local bourse tracked global markets, with traders concerned that stubborn inflation will lead the Fed keeping rates higher for longer
The growing popularity of subscribing for a car has put the wind behind the sails of local tech start-up Planet42 and helped it to raise R1.8bn in new funding.
Naspers’ SA-focused venture arm co-led a $15m (R273.8m) equity funding round for Planet42 with ARS Holdings. The move further bolsters Naspers’ local investments in mobility and transport technology. Naspers Foundry is the group’s SA-focused R1.4bn early-stage tech investment fund.
Planet42, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based car subscription platform, helps people without bank accounts or access to credit to buy and rent vehicles for every day use.
US-based asset manager Rivonia Road Capital, whose co-founder Daniel Zinn is South African, has provided a $75m credit facility, with private investors contributing a further $10m in debt financing.
The funds, totalling $100m or R1.825bn, are earmarked for Planet42’s plan to rapidly scale its business, putting it closer to an ambitious goal of providing 1-million cars worldwide, the company said on Wednesday.
Founded in 2017, Planet42 says it aims to address transport inequality by offering an inclusive car subscription service to customers who typically cannot access traditional bank credit. In emerging markets, including SA, vehicle finance — and therefore vehicle ownership — is out of reach for most low- and middle-income earners.
Planet42 is competing in a growing market that has seen the emergence of other local start-ups such as FlexClub, which has also attracted attention from investors.
In essence, these companies use a subscription model to give people access to vehicles. This could be seen as a form of long-term rental as lease periods typically go beyond the short one-day or one-week periods rental companies Avis and Hertz specialise in. Amounts paid for such arrangements also tend to be cheaper than the cost of financing a vehicle.
Planet42 has developed credit scoring algorithms to bridge the lending gap, using a wider range of data sources than traditional credit scores to assess risk. These algorithms determine a “suitable budget” for each customer and, based on this, subscribers can choose any new or pre-owned car, the company says.
Through a network of more than 1,000 local car dealerships, Planet42 buys the car and rents it out to the customer on a subscription basis, with customers being able to either buy or return the car at any time. Since its founding, the company has bought more than 15,000 vehicles using this model.
In 2021 Planet42 raised $30m — $6m in equity and $24m in debt financing. Since then, the company says it has nearly quadrupled its business.
Planet42 will use the funds raised to expand its car inventory in SA and Mexico, where it recently began operating. Investment will also be made into its technology platform.
“We are pleased to increase our investment in Planet42 as it gears up for the next phase of growth,” said Naspers. “Since our previous investment, Planet42 has proven its innovative, cash-generative and scalable business model that addresses transport inequality.”
Planet42 is one of nine companies that Foundry has backed since its inception.
In 2019, Naspers backed Aisha Pandor’s online home cleaning services business SweepSouth with R30m. Its largest investment so far is R120m that was put into insurer tech business Naked Insurance in 2021. Most recently, Foundry led a R53m series A funding round for financial advisory company LifeCheq, investing R40m.
As a group, Naspers is focused mainly on food delivery, fintech, education and classifieds.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
SA car subscription service Planet42 raises R1.8bn in new funding
