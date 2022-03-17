PODCAST | Closing the mobility gap: growth of car subscriptions in SA

The growth of car subscriptions in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of Planet42, and COO Grant Wing.

Founded in 2017, Planet42 is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based car subscription platform. The company says it aims to address transport inequality by offering an inclusive car subscription service to customers who typically cannot access traditional bank credit.

In emerging markets, including SA, vehicle finance — and therefore vehicle ownership — is out of reach for most low- and middle-income earners.



