Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask Finish: this limited edition is an unmissable African first

Whisky enthusiasts vied to be the first to get their hands on Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask Finish when it was launched via an exclusive live virtual sale late last year.

The good news is that this exceptional whisky — the 7th annual limited-edition sip to be added to the brand's Master’s Collection — is now also available for purchase online, so you too can own a bottle.

What makes Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask so covetable? It's the first whisky of its kind to be produced on the African continent and a true testimony to South African ingenuity.