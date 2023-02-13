Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask Finish: this limited edition is an unmissable African first
You can now order the 7th annual special release from the Three Ships Whisky Master’s Collection online
Whisky enthusiasts vied to be the first to get their hands on Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask Finish when it was launched via an exclusive live virtual sale late last year.
The good news is that this exceptional whisky — the 7th annual limited-edition sip to be added to the brand's Master’s Collection — is now also available for purchase online, so you too can own a bottle.
What makes Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask so covetable? It's the first whisky of its kind to be produced on the African continent and a true testimony to South African ingenuity.
Finished in seasoned Chenin Blanc casks for two years, this special release is a lighter style of a traditionally complex malt whisky that's extraordinarily gentle yet intricate. It's bright and flavourful with a finish of lingering soft spice, tropical fruit and zesty lemon.
Like all of Three Ships' award-winning whiskys, it was crafted at the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington by Andy Watts, a global Whisky Hall of Fame inductee.
Perfect for both aspiring and expert whisky connoisseurs, Three Ships Whisky 6YO Chenin Blanc Cask is a must for your whisky collection and also makes an memorable gift. It's priced at R799.95. Click here to order your bottle today.
This article was sponsored by Three Ships Whisky.
Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.