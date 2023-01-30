Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jumo names former Kenyan minister as company president

Appointment of Joe Mucheru is a mark of the fintech company’s continued focus and expansion on the continent

30 January 2023 - 14:30 Mudiwa Gavaza

Jumo, one of SA’s largest fintech start-ups, has appointed Joe Mucheru, a former Kenyan cabinet secretary, as the company’s president. The move points to the company’s continued expansion and focus in Africa.

Founded in 2015 by Andrew Watkins-Ball, Jumo — valued at an estimated $400m (about R7bn) — primarily offers savings and credit products to entrepreneurs in emerging markets, as well as technology infrastructure to partners such as mobile operators and banks to assess lending risks, detect fraud and verify the identity of their clients...

