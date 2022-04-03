Companies / Telecoms & Technology Middle East Venture Partners eyes investment in SA start-ups Company has set aside $50m for funding in Africa, about half of which has already been allotted B L Premium

The head of one of the Middle East’s largest and oldest venture capital firms is excited about the prospects of investing in SA start-ups, particularly in fintech, education, content and health.

In the world of technology start-ups, local companies have in recent years been attracting increasing attention from international investors looking to capitalise on the expected African tech boom. ..