Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
Lesetja Kganyago has echoed pleas to equip pupils with the skills they need in a modern world
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
West African nation recently secured a $3bn rescue package from the IMF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
Readers, let’s try an experiment.
Say you are a sentient being (human, midforties, white, male) who writes a regular arts column for SA’s best daily news and business publication. Say the year is 2023, soon after the introduction of ChatGPT to a world that is wide-eyed with a combination of excitement and terror at this latest leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Is this column written by Chris Thurman or ChatGPT?
Human creativity as we have long understood it may soon become redundant
Readers, let’s try an experiment.
Say you are a sentient being (human, midforties, white, male) who writes a regular arts column for SA’s best daily news and business publication. Say the year is 2023, soon after the introduction of ChatGPT to a world that is wide-eyed with a combination of excitement and terror at this latest leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.