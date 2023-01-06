Companies

ChatGPT creator OpenAI in investor talks valuing company at $29bn

Elon Musk founded the research organisation with investor Sam Altman

06 January 2023 - 11:54 Akash Sriram
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about $29bn, reports said.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter,  reported that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

The deal would attract investment of at least $300m in share sales, it added.

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk founded the research organisation with investor Sam Altman.

Microsoft, which invested $1bn in OpenAI in 2019, was working to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the AI behind the now viral ChatGPT, the Information reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI’s chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

The firm expects business to surge as it pitched to investors saying the organisation expects $200m in revenue this year and $1bn by 2024, Reuters reported in December.

OpenAI and Thrive Capital declined to comment, while Founders Fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters 

PARMY OLSON: Big Tech faces a huge hangover after excesses of 2022

Expect the sector to cut back on their infamously generous perks in 2023 and refocus on traditionally reliable business models such as advertising ...
Opinion
1 week ago

JOHAN STEYN: ChatGPT: Robots are not ready to take over the world

ChatGPT generates human-like text and dialogue — however OpenAI warned that its chatbot often creates ‘plausible-sounding, but incorrect or ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Gates-backed KoBold Metals to invest $150m in Zambian copper project

The announcement comes as US President Joe Biden prepares to host the Africa Leaders Summit this week.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Here’s where many well-heeled people choose to ...
Companies / Property
2.
Naspers and Prosus have now banked R120bn from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Lesaka signs deal to keep Steven Heilbron at ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Liberty lifts the veil on its R160m future-flex HQ
Companies / Property
5.
ChatGPT creator OpenAI in investor talks valuing ...
Companies

Related Articles

JOHAN STEYN: ChatGPT: Robots are not ready to take over the world

Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: ChatGPT: the future of conversations powered by artificial ...

Opinion / Columnists

AI NEPO: This is what AI can do when asked to write a column

Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN COOK: Artificial intelligence is coming to small business near you

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.