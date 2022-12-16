Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN sounds alarm on network crisis due to load-shedding

MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita warns network will not be able to run consistently if stage 6 persists

16 December 2022 - 16:43 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s second-largest mobile operator has called on the government and policymakers to work with private sector players to find long-term solutions to crippling power outages as the country enters the festive season.  

Increased load-shedding has resulted in the growing use of backup power such as generators and batteries, which have become targets of rampant theft and vandalism. This has driven up costs and threatens network availability. ..

