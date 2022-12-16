Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN falls the most in two years as it nears deal with potential fintech investors

The fall in the share price could also be attributed to news that MTN is considering selling some of its smaller operations in West Africa

16 December 2022 - 07:06 Mudiwa Gavaza

The market took a dim view of MTN’s announcement  it remains on track to possibly close a deal with investors for its financial services business in the first quarter of 2023, with the share price falling the most since December 2020.

The group has been working on a plan to unlock value from its various businesses, including a separation of the financial technology (fintech) unit, its fastest growing new area of business. ..

