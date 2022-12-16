Market sentiment is being buoyed by potential supply tightness after Canada’s TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline after a leak and by the prospect of demand increasing in 2023.
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
Eskom cited the failure of eight generating units overnight as one of the reasons for the higher stage of power cuts
Former president Jacob Zuma initiated a private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.
The fall in the share price could also be attributed to news that MTN is considering selling some of its smaller operations in West Africa
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Analysts and activists make their predictions for 2023
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The market took a dim view of MTN’s announcement it remains on track to possibly close a deal with investors for its financial services business in the first quarter of 2023, with the share price falling the most since December 2020.
The group has been working on a plan to unlock value from its various businesses, including a separation of the financial technology (fintech) unit, its fastest growing new area of business. ..
MTN falls the most in two years as it nears deal with potential fintech investors
