Vodacom in push for more fibre joint ventures in Africa

Group has a low fibre footprint in most of Africa except for Kenya and wants to increase its presence, CEO Shameel Joosub says

14 November 2022 - 20:17 Mudiwa Gavaza

Vodacom, which recently received regulatory approval in SA for its fibre merger with Remgro’s CIVH, is looking to form similar joint ventures to expand its fibre business in other countries in which it operates.

“We’re looking to take the CIVH deal beyond SA, growing our fibre footprint which is very low, except for Kenya where we’ve got good presence,” group CEO Shameel Joosub told Business Day on Monday. ..

