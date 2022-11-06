×

Business

MTN starts countdown to phase out 3G

Move is in line with government pressure to free up spectrum for 4G and 5G

06 November 2022 - 08:50 Thabiso Mochiko

MTN will start switching off its local 3G network in  2025 to free up spectrum  and save costs, but admits many South Africans will be reluctant to upgrade to 4G or 5G devices. 

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said on Friday the 3G service would be phased out gradually because handsets using the technology were still in widespread use. Nearly half the company’s customers — 44% —  still used 2G handsets that are not data-capable...

