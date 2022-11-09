×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka reports solid numbers as it looks to leave Net1 days behind

Narrowing its net loss, the provider of secure, affordable transaction channels is on its way to becoming a profitable entity once more

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 08:45 Nico Gous

Financial services and technology group Lesaka, formerly known as Net1, is showing progression on its journey to become a profitable company again as it narrowed its net loss.

The company, valued at R3.45bn on the JSE, decreased its net loss close to one-fifth year on year to $10.7m (R189.8m) in its latest quarterly results and its headline loss per share, a measure of loss that strips out impairments and one-off items, narrowed by 30.4% to $0.16 (R2.84) per share...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.