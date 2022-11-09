Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.60
Politically stable for decades, both countries now face radical forces that may further divide politicians and citizens, and wreak economic damage — but who is worse off?
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
In August, he sold another $6.9bn worth of Tesla shares and said the sale was conducted to pay for the acquisition of Twitter
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
Many see justice Chandrachud’s progressive views as a threat to traditional Indian families and culture
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
Anti-oil protesters are following in the footsteps of earlier generations of demonstrators who understood the value of art as a backdrop to activism
Financial services and technology group Lesaka, formerly known as Net1, is showing progression on its journey to become a profitable company again as it narrowed its net loss.
The company, valued at R3.45bn on the JSE, decreased its net loss close to one-fifth year on year to $10.7m (R189.8m) in its latest quarterly results and its headline loss per share, a measure of loss that strips out impairments and one-off items, narrowed by 30.4% to $0.16 (R2.84) per share...
Lesaka reports solid numbers as it looks to leave Net1 days behind
Narrowing its net loss, the provider of secure, affordable transaction channels is on its way to becoming a profitable entity once more
