Rocking the AI boat: Marco Polo Advisory has been in the trenches

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
But Eskom says it is largely up to municipalities to decide how to distribute electricity to water facilities and other critical infrastructure within their boundaries.
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s new government has moved swiftly to crack down on migrant rescue ships
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
In the gold rush that is the utilisation of insights gained from analysing data, business leaders are inundated by consulting firms promising magic. Perhaps because of the “fear of missing out”, executives sometimes hand over the keys to the kingdom to these firms, hoping they will gain the competitive edge as promised.
The challenge is that it is very difficult to understand the data complexities of a large corporate unless one has been an employee for a long time, working in the trenches. It is rare to find a consulting firm formed by professionals who have worked in the gruelling commercial and technological demands of a large business...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rocking the AI Boat
Rocking the AI boat: Marco Polo Advisory has been in the trenches
In this weekly feature, Johan Steyn writes about a world-class company that originated in SA
In the gold rush that is the utilisation of insights gained from analysing data, business leaders are inundated by consulting firms promising magic. Perhaps because of the “fear of missing out”, executives sometimes hand over the keys to the kingdom to these firms, hoping they will gain the competitive edge as promised.
The challenge is that it is very difficult to understand the data complexities of a large corporate unless one has been an employee for a long time, working in the trenches. It is rare to find a consulting firm formed by professionals who have worked in the gruelling commercial and technological demands of a large business...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.