×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 08:20 Reuters

Twitter temporarily closed its offices and cut workers' access to internal systems on Friday after telling employees they would be told by email later in the day whether they were being laid off.

The move followed a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.