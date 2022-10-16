×

Prosus moves closer to Russian exit

Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn

16 October 2022 - 18:36 Mudiwa Gavaza

Prosus has sold its Russian classifieds unit to prominent business person Ivan Tavrin, bringing the Naspers subsidiary one step closer to fully exiting the nation, which is subject to widespread sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. 

On Friday the Amsterdam-listed company told shareholders it had entered into an agreement with Tavrin’s Kismet Capital Group to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations — the Avito Group — for 151-billion roubles (R44.8bn). ..

