The use of satellite internet access in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kathleen Janse van Rensburg, satellite product manager at Vox.
Vox, one of SA's large technology and telecom players, has been in investing much of its resources in recent years to connect people in outlying parts of SA.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
While a lot of investment is going into fibre, that is mainly in the large cities and metros. In rural and outlying areas, satellite is the cheapest and most reliable form of access. Much of this comes down to the unavailable of mobile and fibre internet access in such areas, says Janse van Rensburg.
She explains satellite service is typically used by consumers, together with businesses that include farms, hotels and schools.
The discussion looks at internet access options available in SA and what people need to take into account when choosing a form of connectivity.
Janse van Rensburg explains some of the benefits and limitations around satellite implementations, the impact of geography on service and who the main satellite operators are in the region.
Topics of discussion include: the state of satellite internet in SA; costs involved in setting it up; comparison with other forms of access and trends likely to shape the sector in the coming years.

Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Satellite internet access and how it’s changing the face of SA
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kathleen Janse van Rensburg of Vox to discuss internet options in SA and what people should consider when choosing a form of connectivity
