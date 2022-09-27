×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Satellite internet access and how it’s changing the face of SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kathleen Janse van Rensburg of Vox to discuss internet options in SA and what people should consider when choosing a form of connectivity

27 September 2022 - 10:37 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SASIN PARAKSA
Picture: 123RF/SASIN PARAKSA

The use of satellite internet access in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kathleen Janse van Rensburg, satellite product manager at Vox. 

Vox, one of SA’s large technology and telecom players, has been in investing much of its resources in recent years to connect people in outlying parts of SA.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

While a lot of investment is going into fibre, that is mainly in the large cities and metros. In rural and outlying areas, satellite is the cheapest and most reliable form of access. Much of this comes down to the unavailable of mobile and fibre internet access in such areas, says Janse van Rensburg.

She explains satellite service is typically used by consumers, together with businesses that include farms, hotels and schools.  

The discussion looks at internet access options available in SA and what people need to take into account when choosing a form of connectivity. 

Janse van Rensburg explains some of the benefits and limitations around satellite implementations, the impact of geography on service and who the main satellite operators are in the region. 

Topics of discussion include: the state of satellite internet in SA; costs involved in setting it up; comparison with other forms of access and trends likely to shape the sector in the coming years. 

Ellies swings into headline loss as satellite dish installations fall

While its satellite dish business has slowed, demand for Ellies’ inverter and solar power products has grown
Companies
1 month ago

OPINION | It's critical to preserve satellite broadband access in SA

SPONSORED | The digital divide could be widened if satellite broadband is dismissed in favour of 5G networks
Companies
3 months ago

PODCAST | Google’s progress in promoting African business through investment

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Asha Patel, Google head of business-to-business marketing for Sub Saharan Africa
Business
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
European cafe culture brought to Rosebank
Companies / Property
2.
Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tiger Brands soars after trading update
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
SweepSouth hooks R200m funding to grow Africa ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
MultiChoice to sell smart TVs to support ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.