OPINION | It's critical to preserve satellite broadband access in SA

Reliable and affordable telecom services have never been more vital to our national economic and social resilience.

That is why, across Africa and throughout the globe, national leaders and policymakers who are prioritising the preservation of satellite broadband access — and why SA needs to keep pace with the rest of the world on this critical issue.

The technical details are relatively simple: the most widely useful and applicable satellite services are provided using the Ka band, known more widely as the “28 GHz band”.

What kind of useful services?

Reducing “digital deserts” by bringing broadband internet connectivity to unserved and underserved communities.

Ensuring near-ubiquitous access and vastly improved internet quality across the most densely populated urban areas. Among other benefits, the 28 GHz band lets satellite operators deliver the capability to pinpoint configurations of access when demand is at its peak.

Reducing constraints on internet access by delivering a wider range of price choices and service options. The 28 GHz band also lets satellite companies pass along its lower costs of transferring to consumers.

Powering economic development through new connectivity services for expanding market segments, such as land, air and maritime transport routes.

On top of all that, equipment costs for satellite systems using the 28 GHz band are also more affordable, smaller in size and widely available.

All those benefits are at risk because some “terrestrial” telecom equipment manufacturers and providers are trying to take the 28 GHz band for themselves to accommodate 5G networks.