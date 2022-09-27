×

World / Asia

Bangladesh ferry tragedy: 61 dead so far

The ferry was taking Hindu devotees to a temple in Panchagarh, Bangladesh. Initial reports suggest the boat was carrying almost three times its capacity

27 September 2022 - 10:35 Ruma Paul
A 16-year-old boy drowned during a school outing in St Lucia. Picture: 123RF/PAUL FLEET/FILE PHOTO

Dhaka, Bangladesh — The death toll from the sinking of an overcrowded ferry carrying Hindu devotees in northern Bangladesh climbed to 61 on Tuesday, with many passengers still missing two days after the disaster.

Onlookers and relatives of the missing gathered along the riverbank as rescuers searched for bodies, witnesses said.

“I just want to see the face of my mother,” Deepak Chandra Roy said, speaking through tears as he searched for his mother. His son was rescued.

The dead recovered so far included 28 women and 18 children, said Jahurul Islam, chief administrator of the northern district of Panchagarh, where the accident occurred.

“Divers are searching for more bodies as some are still missing,” he said, adding that the ferry had been taking Hindu devotees to a temple on the occasion of Mahalaya, when Hindus make offerings to their ancestors.

The death toll was the worst for a maritime disaster in the country since 2015, when at least 78 people died after an overcrowded ferry collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital, Dhaka.

A five-member committee was investigating Sunday’s sinking, but initial reports suggested the boat was carrying almost three times its capacity, Islam said.

Police said that, while some of the passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued, about 10 were still missing. Passengers said more than 80 people had been on board.

Dozens of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways and lax safety standards. 

Reuters

Rapid expansion of India’s Bengaluru could be its own death sentence

The tech hub faces water shortages, traffic congestion and, now, flooding
World
1 week ago

Monsoon onslaught causes ‘infrastructure collapse’ in Indian tech capital

Offices in Bengaluru issue work-from-home orders as floods and uprooted trees create traffic havoc
World
3 weeks ago

‘Erratic’ monsoon weather threatens India’s food output

Flooding in some parts of the country and drought in others may drive up prices of staple products across global markets
World
2 months ago
