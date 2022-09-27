Bangladesh ferry tragedy: 61 dead so far

Bank of England signals interest rates change ‘by as much as needed’
We are living in a world where we are all under constant scrutiny
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Junior coal miner owns majority stake in the Makhado Project in Limpopo
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
More than 84-million people are now living in the EU’s most populous country
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
Russia’s miscalculations, misnomers and military failures have played into the hands of Kyiv
Dhaka, Bangladesh — The death toll from the sinking of an overcrowded ferry carrying Hindu devotees in northern Bangladesh climbed to 61 on Tuesday, with many passengers still missing two days after the disaster.
Onlookers and relatives of the missing gathered along the riverbank as rescuers searched for bodies, witnesses said.
“I just want to see the face of my mother,” Deepak Chandra Roy said, speaking through tears as he searched for his mother. His son was rescued.
The dead recovered so far included 28 women and 18 children, said Jahurul Islam, chief administrator of the northern district of Panchagarh, where the accident occurred.
“Divers are searching for more bodies as some are still missing,” he said, adding that the ferry had been taking Hindu devotees to a temple on the occasion of Mahalaya, when Hindus make offerings to their ancestors.
The death toll was the worst for a maritime disaster in the country since 2015, when at least 78 people died after an overcrowded ferry collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital, Dhaka.
A five-member committee was investigating Sunday’s sinking, but initial reports suggested the boat was carrying almost three times its capacity, Islam said.
Police said that, while some of the passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued, about 10 were still missing. Passengers said more than 80 people had been on board.
Dozens of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways and lax safety standards.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bangladesh ferry tragedy: 61 dead so far
The ferry was taking Hindu devotees to a temple in Panchagarh, Bangladesh. Initial reports suggest the boat was carrying almost three times its capacity
Dhaka, Bangladesh — The death toll from the sinking of an overcrowded ferry carrying Hindu devotees in northern Bangladesh climbed to 61 on Tuesday, with many passengers still missing two days after the disaster.
Onlookers and relatives of the missing gathered along the riverbank as rescuers searched for bodies, witnesses said.
“I just want to see the face of my mother,” Deepak Chandra Roy said, speaking through tears as he searched for his mother. His son was rescued.
The dead recovered so far included 28 women and 18 children, said Jahurul Islam, chief administrator of the northern district of Panchagarh, where the accident occurred.
“Divers are searching for more bodies as some are still missing,” he said, adding that the ferry had been taking Hindu devotees to a temple on the occasion of Mahalaya, when Hindus make offerings to their ancestors.
The death toll was the worst for a maritime disaster in the country since 2015, when at least 78 people died after an overcrowded ferry collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital, Dhaka.
A five-member committee was investigating Sunday’s sinking, but initial reports suggested the boat was carrying almost three times its capacity, Islam said.
Police said that, while some of the passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued, about 10 were still missing. Passengers said more than 80 people had been on board.
Dozens of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways and lax safety standards.
Reuters
Rapid expansion of India’s Bengaluru could be its own death sentence
Monsoon onslaught causes ‘infrastructure collapse’ in Indian tech capital
‘Erratic’ monsoon weather threatens India’s food output
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WANDILE SIHLOBO | Potential for growth in agriculture but testing times ahead
Bangladesh’s ‘notable success’ in solar power for homes lauded
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.