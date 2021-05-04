COMPANY COMMENT
4Sight’s Sofia 2.0 is now an even smarter cookie that could eat your lunch
Technology group and Singapore developer Cognius.AI partner over conversational AI technology
04 May 2021 - 21:35
Each time we hear of new developments in the world of artificial intelligence (AI), a dystopian picture of a world where “the machines have taken over” often comes to mind.
While the reality is likely to be less dramatic or terrifying, the rapid pace of development in the space cannot be ignored. ..
