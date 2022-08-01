PODCAST | Tech start-up is looking to on-board promising new talent

New Covid-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery for factory activity in China
Construction technology is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nadia Reichhart, head of talent at CostCertified.
CostCertified is a Canada-based tech start-up that recently announced the opening of new headquarters in Cape Town.
The company offers a digital tool which provides consumers with an interactive buying platform, where they can update the scope and cost of home renovations in real time.
Reichhart details progress made so far in establishing the company’s SA unit, saying it now comprises a team of 35, with an aim to grow to at least 300 staff over the next two years.
The SA unit is primarily focused on supporting operations in other parts of the world, with plans to drum up interest from local construction players in the future.
Topics of discussion include: Cost Certified’s business model; how the platform works; what attracted the company to the SA market; trends in the market; the company’s hiring drive; and competition in the market.
