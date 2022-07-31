×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH cuts loans to less than R1.4bn after sale in quest to lower debt

Proceeds of R374m from sale of Information Services unit were used to pay down a loan facility repayable in 2023

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 17:08 Mudiwa Gavaza

EOH has lowered its borrowings to less than R1.4bn after a recent sale of certain business units as the group continues its march to reduce debt. The company has hinted at new capital-raising plans in the coming weeks as part of the effort.

In a note to investors on Friday, the technology group said its deleveraging strategy progressed with the disposal of its Information Services unit in June. Net proceeds of R374m from the sale were used to pay down a loan facility that is repayable in April 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.