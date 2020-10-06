4Sight concludes Digitata sale and share buyback
The loss-making telecommunication unit was disposed of to its management
06 October 2020 - 19:51
Technology company 4Sight has concluded the sale of its subsidiary Digitata and bought back a third of its issued shares.
4Sight, which is in the process of restructuring its business, sold the loss-making telecommunication unit Digitata for R91m, to focus on providing its technology software services to sectors such as mining and manufacturing.
