Companies / Telecoms & Technology 4Sight concludes Digitata sale and share buyback The loss-making telecommunication unit was disposed of to its management BL PREMIUM

Technology company 4Sight has concluded the sale of its subsidiary Digitata and bought back a third of its issued shares.

4Sight, which is in the process of restructuring its business, sold the loss-making telecommunication unit Digitata for R91m, to focus on providing its technology software services to sectors such as mining and manufacturing.