4Sight doubles profit as turnaround strategy bears fruit
CEO Tertius Zitzke says stellar results vindicate company’s strategic direction
29 March 2021 - 19:41
Technology group 4Sight, which has been recovering from the damage of a highly public spat over the composition of its board in recent years, says its turnaround strategy is bearing fruit as the company doubled its profits in the past financial year.
4Sight, which has traditionally invested in technology, telecommunication and media sector companies, underwent a dramatic board shake-up in October 2019 that saw the resignation of four directors and the appointment of seven new ones...
