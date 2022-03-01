Companies / Telecoms & Technology Metrofile boosts digital services with IronTree acquisition Cybersecurity is a natural fit for the company, which has been moving to electronic platforms, CEO says B L Premium

Document management specialist Metrofile has completed its buyout and integration of local cybersecurity specialist IronTree, allowing it to offer a range of digital services, particularly regarding security, as part of its growth plans in the sector.

This is the group’s first corporate action since a deal for its own takeover by a US firm fell apart recently. ..