Metrofile boosts digital services with IronTree acquisition
Cybersecurity is a natural fit for the company, which has been moving to electronic platforms, CEO says
01 March 2022 - 20:04
Document management specialist Metrofile has completed its buyout and integration of local cybersecurity specialist IronTree, allowing it to offer a range of digital services, particularly regarding security, as part of its growth plans in the sector.
This is the group’s first corporate action since a deal for its own takeover by a US firm fell apart recently. ..
