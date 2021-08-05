EOH to list on A2X in mid-August
Worth R1.1bn, EOH will retain its listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the secondary listing
05 August 2021 - 15:34
Technology firm EOH, which is fighting to grow its business following a governance scandal that wiped out billions from its market cap, will offer its shares through a secondary listing on Johannesburg's A2X exchange as a way to make trading of its securities easier for investors.
On Thursday, EOH — already listed on the JSE — said its ordinary shares would be traded on the A2X with effect from August 13...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now