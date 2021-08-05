Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH to list on A2X in mid-August Worth R1.1bn, EOH will retain its listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the secondary listing BL PREMIUM

Technology firm EOH, which is fighting to grow its business following a governance scandal that wiped out billions from its market cap, will offer its shares through a secondary listing on Johannesburg's A2X exchange as a way to make trading of its securities easier for investors.

On Thursday, EOH — already listed on the JSE — said its ordinary shares would be traded on the A2X with effect from August 13...