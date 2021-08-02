Huge Group takes up disappointing 2% of Adapt IT
End of share-swap leaves 29% of Adapt IT investors still on the fence over Volaris offer
02 August 2021 - 14:21
UPDATED 02 August 2021 - 19:34
After a seven-month campaign, Huge Group has managed to get just under 2% of Adapt IT shareholders to tender their shares, much less than the complete buyout it had originally intended for Sbu Shabalala’s firm.
On Monday, Huge said Adapt IT shareholders holding about 2.6-million shares, representing 1.9% of its total ordinary share capital — excluding treasury shares — had accepted its bid to take over Adapt IT, a company that provides and services software...
