NEWS ANALYSIS: Naspers claws back some of the losses caused by China's heavier hand After losing as much as R190bn between Monday and Tuesday, the tech group has made up some ground

Naspers, SA’s largest publicly traded group, and its Prosus subsidiary had a rocky week in the markets with almost R200bn in shareholder value lost — highlighting the risk of a single dominant stock on the JSE — as Chinese authorities clamped down on tech companies.

After losing as much as R190bn between Monday and Tuesday, the technology group has recovered some of the losses, gaining about R100bn since Wednesday...