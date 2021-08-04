Naspers backs Naked Insurance with R120m investment
Start-up uses AI and automation to let customers do all their business online
04 August 2021 - 19:41
In a move that further cements its focus on the insurance industry, Naspers’s SA-focused venture capital unit has invested R120m in digital insurer Naked Insurance, its largest deal yet.
Its Foundry unit had led an $11m (R160m) funding round for Naked Insurance, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based insurance platform, investing $8.3m, Naspers said on Wednesday...
