MTN Nigeria note fall in profit as coverage rollout continues

Africa’s largest telecoms provider, MTN, says its Nigerian operation saw a slight dip in profits during its nine months to end-September, partly due to its aggressive rollout of 4G coverage in the continent’s most populous country.

MTN Nigeria said it was seeing the full effects on rental costs related to its 4G rollout, while Covid-19 also resulted in volatility in its revenue streams, boosting data use, but hitting voice traffic.

Profit after tax fell 3.3% to 144.2-billion naira (R6.2bn) to end-September, when capital expenditure rose 26.1% to 194.2-billion naira.

The aggressive 4G site rollout, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019, resulted in the full effect of increased lease rentals coming through in 2020, MTN Nigeria said.

This, together with the effects of a 23.9% adjustment to the official exchange rate, further increased rental costs.

Covid-19-related costs also put pressure on margins. Total revenue rose 13.9% to 975-billion naira, with voice revenue rising 4.2% to to 645.5-billion naira, and data revenue 57% to 241-billion naira.

MTN Nigeria said it begun to see a normalisation of voice traffic in its third quarter, or the three months ended September, as pandemic-related restrictions eased.

Mobile subscribers increased 21.8% to 75-million, during the nine months, while data users rose 37.7% to 30.7-million.

Nigeria contributes about a third of MTN’s earnings, and looks set to grow in importance as the group pursues a strategy shift that includes focusing more on the continent. The group announced in August it would be exiting the Middle East, with its first divestment that of its 75% stake in MTN Syria.

