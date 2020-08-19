Ralph Mupita poised to take MTN into the future
Analysts welcome new CEO’s understanding of finances, emerging markets and regulation
19 August 2020 - 20:08
Signalling no quick change in strategy for Africa’s biggest mobile phone group, MTN picked finance head Ralph Mupita as the new CEO on Wednesday.
Mupita replaces Rob Shuter, who is leaving MTN to head a division of Britain’s BT Telecom in March next year after a four-year tenure.
