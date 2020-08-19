MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president and CEO

Africa’s largest mobile group, MTN, has appointed group CFO Ralph Mupita as group president and CEO with effect from September 1.

Mupita has been MTN’s group CFO since April 17, and is a former CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets.

Mupita has an engineering degree from the University of Cape Town, as well an MBA.

MTN group chair Mcebisi Jonas said: “Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, as well as successful background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets, place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward.”

