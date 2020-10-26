MTN appoints new CEO in Nigeria
Karl Toriola, the group’s vice-president for West and Central Africa region, will take over as CEO of MTN Nigeria, the company’s largest business unit
26 October 2020 - 11:46
Africa’s largest telecoms provider, MTN, has appointed Karl Toriola as CEO of Nigeria, its largest business unit.
On Monday, MTN said Toriola, the group’s vice-president for the West and Central Africa region, will take over as CEO of MTN Nigeria, with effect from March 1 2021.
