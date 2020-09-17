Q&A: Uber and Bolt drivers toss up between flexibility and full-time employment
A recent ruling in the US over employment status could have a knock-on effect in SA
17 September 2020 - 19:45
In August, a court in the US ruled that Uber should convert the status of its drivers — it calls them independent contractors — in California to full-time employees with benefits.
This added to the ongoing debate about whether ride-hailing companies are simply technology companies facilitating rides, or transport companies that have to take responsibility for their respective workers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now