Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Uber and Bolt drivers toss up between flexibility and full-time employment A recent ruling in the US over employment status could have a knock-on effect in SA

In August, a court in the US ruled that Uber should convert the status of its drivers — it calls them independent contractors — in California to full-time employees with benefits.

This added to the ongoing debate about whether ride-hailing companies are simply technology companies facilitating rides, or transport companies that have to take responsibility for their respective workers.