TOBY SHAPSHAK: Uber and Lyft hit a bump in California The people most in need of protection are the worker bees who keep the gig economy running

The tech industry has experienced an unusual tangle of intrigue and malfeasance recently. Not least is the odd case of TikTok and the Donald Trump administration’s attempts to get the Chinese-owned app to be sold to a US company or face being banned.

It is the most improbable of geopolitical standoffs, one that has only become more complicated with every passing day.