Uber moves into package delivery New service will allow users to send and receive packages through their network of drivers

This week, Uber launched a new service that will allow users to send and receive packages through their network of drivers, whose finances have been hammered by the pandemic.

Dubbed Uber Connect, the company describes the feature as an “on-demand delivery solution for family and friends”. For example, if you leave a friend’s house and realise your coat or sunglasses were left behind, the prospect of driving back across town to fetch it might seem daunting.