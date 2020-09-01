COMPANY COMMENT
Uber moves into package delivery
New service will allow users to send and receive packages through their network of drivers
01 September 2020 - 20:15
This week, Uber launched a new service that will allow users to send and receive packages through their network of drivers, whose finances have been hammered by the pandemic.
Dubbed Uber Connect, the company describes the feature as an “on-demand delivery solution for family and friends”. For example, if you leave a friend’s house and realise your coat or sunglasses were left behind, the prospect of driving back across town to fetch it might seem daunting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now