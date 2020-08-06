Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN’s asset sales in Middle East may raise R25bn CEO Rob Shuter says the orderly process will start in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen BL PREMIUM

As part of a deal-making spree to unload problematic assets and boost shareholder value, MTN, Africa’s biggest mobile phone group by subscribers, unveiled plans to sell its businesses in the Middle East in transactions that could be worth as much as R25bn.

The decision underlines outgoing CEO Rob Shuter’s determination to free the company from the perception that it is constantly fighting fires.