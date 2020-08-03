growth blueprint
Shuter’s successor at MTN will have to do more than fight fires, say analysts
Shuter will take over as head of the enterprise unit of UK-based telecoms giant British Telecom when he steps down in March 2021
03 August 2020 - 05:10
Piling pressure on MTN to name a successor and leaving the SA company in the middle of executing a new growth blueprint, CEO Rob Shuter has revealed his next destination.
Shuter, who was drafted in four years ago to also contain the operational fallout from MTN’s clashes with regulators, will take over as head of the enterprise unit of UK-based telecoms giant British Telecom when he steps down at MTN in March 2021.
