Telkom rings the changes and moves into financial services
02 August 2020 - 19:34
National telecommunications group Telkom has entered the financial services industry as it looks to compete in e-commerce and diversify its revenue streams.
Telkom Financial Services will compete against the likes of mobile phone rivals MTN, Vodacom and other fintech players.
