Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH says its debt reduction strategy is on track

09 June 2020 - 08:23 karl gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

EOH is struggling with a debt burden some four times its market capitalisation and says it is making progress in paying down its debts.

The technology group said it had already paid R540m of the R1.6bn it has agreed to repay by the end of February 2021, which is in excess of the R500m target, and ahead of a target date of the end of August.

Its share price has fallen almost 90% over the past two years. The group has been battling with corporate governance issues, with a ENSafrica probe in 2019 of previous technology contracts with the state revealing a number of irregularities and suspicious transactions.

The group had debt of R2.99bn up to the end of its six months to end-January, well in excess of its R583m market capitalisation on Tuesday morning. The group has been selling off assets to reduce debt.

The group has agreed to reduce debt by R1.6bn by the end of February 2021.

EOH said it should benefit from falling interest rates, which will help with interest payments, while it had managed to beat its debt reduction target due to an improved financial performance in its first quarter to end-April.

It has recently completed its sale of its remaining 30% stake in Construction Computer Software, for about R143m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mobile money will be even more relevant in SA after Covid-19

Cash is still king for many in SA, so for mobile money to work it must be better than physical money, which it is, writes Stephen van Coller
Opinion
5 days ago

STEPHEN VAN COLLER: Lessons from a global crisis

Covid-19 has changed the world of work, but also presented us with many opportunities
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Ascendis Health chair Andrew Marshall joins EOH board

EOH is trying to reinvent itself and has launched the Sikhona app to help with staff-movement monitoring as business enters the ‘new normal’
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Activists gun for Standard Bank directors over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Alexander Forbes ready to pounce on distressed ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Alexander Forbes declares special dividend
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Interest rate cuts lure buyers to Fortress assets
Companies / Property
5.
BP to axe 10,000 people but petrol attendants are ...
Companies

Related Articles

EOH mobilises containers in virus battle

Business

EOH disposes of stakes in Construction Computer Software and LSD Information ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH’s primary focus is to reduce debt burden

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.