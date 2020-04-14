EOH’s primary focus is to reduce debt burden
Technology group’s finance chief plans to halve debt within the next year as asset sales continue
14 April 2020 - 05:02
Technology group EOH is on track to halve its debt, which is more than four times its current market value, by February 2021, finance chief Megan Pydigadu said in an interview.
The troubled company is cleaning up its image after previous allegations of underhand dealings with the government, forcing the company into taking billions of rand in writedowns and losing nearly R1bn.
