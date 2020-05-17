Business EOH mobilises containers in virus battle The 12m containers used are partitioned to create a 6m isolation ward and an adjacent plant room that services it BL PREMIUM

EOH is combining the engineering and ICT skills of its staff to build mobile intensive care units (ICUs) modelled on shipping containers to help in the fight against Covid-19 in SA.

The group believes there is potential to develop the concept into a commercial enterprise that could be used elsewhere.