EOH mobilises containers in virus battle
The 12m containers used are partitioned to create a 6m isolation ward and an adjacent plant room that services it
17 May 2020 - 00:25
EOH is combining the engineering and ICT skills of its staff to build mobile intensive care units (ICUs) modelled on shipping containers to help in the fight against Covid-19 in SA.
The group believes there is potential to develop the concept into a commercial enterprise that could be used elsewhere.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now